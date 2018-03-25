Advance Team for S. Korean Cultural Performance to Visit Pyongyang Thursday

The Unification Ministry said Wednesday that it set up a six-member advance team to inspect facilities and accommodations in Pyongyang ahead of planned concerts by South Korean artists.



Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said the team of government officials and concert organizers will depart for the North on Thursday aboard a flight that will pass through Beijing.



During their three-day stay, the team, led by presidential official Tak Hyun-min, will examine accommodations for South Korea's 160-member cultural troupe. It will also check out venues for two concerts where the South Koreans will perform as well as various facilities and equipment, including stage lights and audio gear. The concert dates are tentatively set for April first and third.



Baik said that both the advance team and the cultural troupe will stay at Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang, which accommodates most visiting foreigners.



Baik added there have been sufficient talks with Washington regarding the upcoming performances.











