Gov't to Seek Parliamentary Ratification for Inter-Korean Agreements

The South Korean government is moving to seek parliamentary ratification for the agreements made or to be made between the top leaders of South and North Korea.



Presiding over the second general meeting of the preparatory committee for the upcoming inter-Korean summit on Wednesday, President Moon Jae-in instructed the committee members to prepare to ask for approval from the National Assembly on what he will possibly agree with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during next month’s summit as well as the agreements made during the two previous inter-Korean summits.



Moon said what’s agreed on during inter-Korean summits need to be institutionalized so it can be implemented continuously despite any change of power.



He pointed to the agreements during the second inter-Korean summit in October of 2007, which, despite the praises heaped on them at home and abroad, had not been implemented properly due to the absence of legislative backing.



He added that parliamentary consent is also indispensable because it takes budget to implement the agreements.

