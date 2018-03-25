N. Korea Silent about S. Korea, US Decision to Begin Joint Military Drills

North Korea has remained calm after South Korea and the U.S. announced a plan to launch their postponed annual joint military exercises next month.



As of Wednesday afternoon, no related reports were made by state-controlled North Korean media outlets regarding the alliance’s announcement on Tuesday to begin the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle drills on April first.



South Korean presidential envoys to Pyongyang said earlier that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said during his meeting with them on March fifth that he understands if Seoul and Washington conduct the exercises at a usual level beginning April.



Many experts speculate the North will likely restrain from strongly criticizing the exercises ahead of the scheduled inter-Korean summit and the U.S.-North summit.



