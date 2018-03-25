S. Korean Delegation Heads to N. Korea to Prepare for Cultural Performance

A South Korean delegation is headed for North Korea to help arrange upcoming performances by a South Korean art troupe in Pyongyang.



An official of Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the delegation arrived in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon. They will leave Beijing for Pyongyang on a North Korean Air Koryo plane Thursday afternoon to begin a three-day visit to the North.



The six-member delegation includes members of the art troupe and South Korean government officials, including presidential aide Tak Hyun-min.



The ministry’s spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said in a regular media briefing on Wednesday that the delegation will check on lodging for the South Korean troupe, performance venues as well as technical equipment such as lighting, stage and acoustic systems.

