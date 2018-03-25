N. Korea to Hold Parliamentary Meeting on April 11

Write : 2018-03-22 09:22:23 Update : 2018-03-22 10:31:40

N. Korea to Hold Parliamentary Meeting on April 11

North Korea plans to hold a major parliamentary meeting on April eleventh.

The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Thursday that the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) decided to hold the sixth session of the country's 13th assembly next month in Pyongyang. 

The KCNA said that the decision to hold the rare meeting had been made by the assembly's presidium last Thursday, without elaborating on details.

The North's parliament is the highest organ of state power under the North's constitution, but it usually rubber-stamps decisions on governing structures and budgets created by the powerful Workers' Party of Korea. 

Attention is being drawn to whether Pyongyang will issue an announcement on its nuclear program or ties with Seoul and Washington as the meeting would come before its planned summits with those nations. 

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>