N. Korea to Hold Parliamentary Meeting on April 11

North Korea plans to hold a major parliamentary meeting on April eleventh.



The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Thursday that the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) decided to hold the sixth session of the country's 13th assembly next month in Pyongyang.



The KCNA said that the decision to hold the rare meeting had been made by the assembly's presidium last Thursday, without elaborating on details.



The North's parliament is the highest organ of state power under the North's constitution, but it usually rubber-stamps decisions on governing structures and budgets created by the powerful Workers' Party of Korea.



Attention is being drawn to whether Pyongyang will issue an announcement on its nuclear program or ties with Seoul and Washington as the meeting would come before its planned summits with those nations.



