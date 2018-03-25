Seoul Proposes to Hold High-Level Inter-Korean Talks Next Thurs.

Seoul has proposed holding high-level talks with Pyongyang next Thursday to discuss arrangements for the inter-Korean summit set for late April.



The Unification Ministry said Thursday that Seoul officials delivered a proposal to the North through the liaison channel at the truce village of Panmunjeom.



The ministry said it plans to thoroughly prepare for the successful launch of the cross-border summit, including cooperating with the North.



South Korea's delegation to the high-level talks will be led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and will include a presidential official and an official from the National Intelligence Service.







