Two Koreas Discussing Sending Taekwondo Team, Performers Together

Write : 2018-03-22 16:41:27 Update : 2018-03-22 18:14:21

The Unification Ministry says the two Koreas are discussing the dispatch of a taekwondo demonstration team to North Korea to coincide with a South Korean art troupe's performances scheduled for early next month in Pyongyang.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, a ministry official said that discussions were under way so the martial arts team from South Korea could also visit the North at the same time as the performers.

Some 160 South Korean performers, including K-pop singers, will visit the North for four days from March 31st to hold two concerts in the capital city of Pyongyang.

This follows North Korea's invitation to South Korean musicians and taekwondo demonstrators to visit Pyongyang, which was conveyed to South Korean special envoys who visited the North early this month. 

