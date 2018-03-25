S. Korea, US, Japan Vow to Block Illegal Maritime Activities by North

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have agreed to continue cooperation with other nations to block and eradicate any illegal maritime activities by the North, including illegal ship-to-ship transfers.



The Defense Ministry in Seoul said on Friday that defense officials of the three nations held the tenth Defense Trilateral Talks in Washington on Wednesday to discuss regional issues and substantial ways to enhance security cooperation.



The three sides also agreed to continue exercises for antisubmarine warfare and missile warning training to effectively counter any threats from the North.



The South Korean delegation was led by Yeo Suk-joo, the ministry's defense policy chief, while the U.S. was represented by Randall Schriver, the assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific security affairs and Japan by Masami Oka, deputy chief of the Japanese Defense Ministry's defense policy bureau.