Advance Team to Inspect Concert Venues in Pyongyang Fri.

An advance team of South Korean officials charged with preparing for next month's concerts by South Korean performers in Pyongyang will inspect concert venues in the North Korean capital on Friday.



Unification Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Lee Eugene told reporters that the advance team arrived in North Korea on Thursday and began consultations to arrange the planned performances by various South Korean singers, including veteran pop legend Cho Yong-pil, the five-member girl band Red Velvet and Seohyun, a former member of the girl group Girls' Generation.



Lee said the advance team, led by presidential aide Tak Hyun-min, will return home on Saturday morning after passing through Beijing.



On the team flying to Beijing aboard the North’s Air Koryo which is under U.S. sanctions, Lee said that Seoul had closely consulted on the matter with the U.S., adding that she understands that South Korea is paying for the flights.