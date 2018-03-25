Unification Minister: Moon May Have Multiple Inter-Korean Summits

Seoul’s Unification Minister has hinted at the possibility of multiple inter-Korean summits during the Moon Jae-in administration.



Cho Myoung-gyon floated the possibility during a special lecture at the Gyeryongdae armed forces headquarters in South Chungcheong Province on Friday.



Addressing the speculation that next month’s scheduled summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be a single-day event, the minister speculated, albeit with caution, that there could be several more one-day talks between the two leaders until Moon’s term expires.



He said that Moon and the North Korean leader will exchange frank conversations for hours during their first summit in the truce village of Panmunjeom.



Regarding the possible agenda of the upcoming inter-Korean summit, Cho said the South is working to produce outcomes that could not only advance the inter-Korean relationship but also help solve the North Korean nuclear issue.