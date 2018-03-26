Two Koreas Agree to Hold High-level Talks Thursday

Seoul and Pyongyang have agreed to hold high-level talks next Thursday to discuss preparations for an inter-Korean summit.



South Korea’s Unification Ministry said that North Korea conveyed its consent to the March 29th meeting via the communication channel at the border truce village of Panmunjeom on Saturday morning.



Last Thursday, South Korea proposed the talks to be held on the North Korean side of the border village one week later.



According to the ministry, the North said it will send a three-member delegation to the high-level talks led by Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland.



The two sides agreed to discuss working-level issues for the Thursday talks via the Panmunjeom communication channel.



Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will lead South Korea's three-member delegation to the Thursday meeting, where the two sides will discuss the timetable and agenda for the inter-Korean summit scheduled at the end of April.



The South Korean government reportedly wants to include as agenda items the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, bringing a permanent peace to the peninsula, easing of military tension and improvement of inter-Korean relations.