S. Korean Art Troupe to Perform in Pyongyang in April

Concerts featuring South Korean performers in North Korea next month have been titled, "Spring Comes."



Presidential aide Tak Hyun-min spoke to reporters Saturday at Beijing Capital International Airport on his way home from Pyongyang, where he led an advance team of South Korean officials to arrange the performance.



Seoul-based Yonhap news quoted Tak as saying the two Koreas will hold a joint performance on April third while the South Korean performers will hold their own concert on April first.



Tak added that following talks with Hyon Song-wol, who heads North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, the number of South Korean performers taking part in the Pyongyang concerts is expected to rise from the previous 160.



The six-member advance team arrived in Beijing Saturday morning from their three-day trip to Pyongyang where they inspected concert venues.



During inter-Korean talks on Tuesday, the two Koreas agreed to hold South Korean cultural performances in the North Korean capital featuring cross-generational stars, including veteran pop legend Cho Yong-pil, the five-member girl band Red Velvet and Seohyun, a former member of the girl group Girls' Generation.



The government is pushing for a chartered flight so the artists can fly directly to Pyongyang over the Yellow Sea.