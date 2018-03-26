N. Korea Blasts S. Korea's Arms Purchase Plan

North Korea has criticized South Korea's arms procurement plan as an act that goes against the current positive atmosphere in inter-Korean relations.



The official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party said on Sunday that South Korea is frantically working to seek military confrontations with the North, citing the South Korean military's plan to purchase 40 F-35A stealth fighter jets and additional air-to-surface TAURUS missiles.



The paper blasted the arms procurement plan, calling it a blatant provocation against a dialogue partner and a very dangerous move that goes against the mood of inter-Korean reconciliation and unity.



The North said that dialogue and peace can never go with confrontation and warmongering, adding the history of inter-Korean relations gives a critical lesson that the two sides cannot seek true reconciliation and unity unless they drop a hidden knife.