NIS: N. Korea Has Willingness for Dialogue, Denuclearization

The South Korean spy agency assesses that North Korea has a firm resolve for inter-Korean talks and denuclearization.



The National Intelligence Service(NIS) gave the assessment on Monday during a meeting with members of the parliamentary intelligence committee.



According to a lawmaker who attended the meeting, the NIS conveyed that the North wants to be recognized as a normal country.



The intelligence agency also said Seoul will seek to simultaneously provide security guarantees for the North and make it give up its nuclear weapons when the two Koreas hold a summit.



Regarding the U.S.' recent replacements of top security officials, the official said that there would be little difference in the U.S.' policy regarding Korean Peninsula issues.



The meeting was attended by NIS Director Suh Hoon and a senior official.