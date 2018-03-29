S. Korea Informs N. Korea of Officials Attending High-level Talks

Write : 2018-03-27 16:46:30 Update : 2018-03-27 17:05:07

The government has sent North Korea a list of officials who will take part in high-level inter-Korean talks on Thursday on arranging the upcoming inter-Korean summit.

The South Korean delegation will be led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan.

The top office had previously said one presidential official and one National Intelligence Service official would participate but the vice unification minister was included instead of an NIS official.

Pyongyang told Seoul last week that it would also send a three-member delegation, headed by Ri Son-gwon, chairman of North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland. The North has yet to disclose the other two officials who'll be part of its delegation.  

The high-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjeom are expected to touch on the schedule and agenda of the April summit.


