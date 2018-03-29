S. Korea Notified in Advance of N. Korean Leader's China Trip

South Korea was notified in advance by the Chinese government about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Beijing.



A presidential official told reporters on Wednesday that Beijing also informed Seoul beforehand about its planned announcement on Kim’s visit.



The official declined to pinpoint the timing of the advance notice.



The official said President Moon Jae-in was kept updated about Kim's China trip during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, adding that the North Korea-China summit is expected to have a positive impact on Pyongyang's planned talks with Seoul and Washington.



Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in convened a meeting of key aides on Wednesday morning shortly after returning home from the United Arab Emirates to go over Kim’s visit to China and other key issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula.