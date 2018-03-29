Advisers Fill up Preparation Committee for Inter-Korean Summit

The South Korean government is speeding up efforts to prepare for next month’s inter-Korean summit, filling up vacant seats on the preparation committee.



The committee on Wednesday announced its roster of 21 senior advisers and 25 academic advisers.



The senior advisers include many former government officials who helped arrange the first or second inter-Korean summit such as former Unification Minister Lim Dong-won. Lim visited the North in May 2000 and met with then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il to help prepare for the inaugural inter-Korean summit between Kim and then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung.



Other former unification ministers who served under the Kim Dae-jung administration and the Roh Moo-hyun administration have also joined the committee as senior advisers, including Park Jae-kyu, Chung Se-hyun, Lee Jong-seok and Lee Jae-joung.



Among academic advisers are Professor Koh Yu-hwan of Dongguk University, Kim Yeon-chul, a professor at Inje University, Yonsei University professor Park Myung-lim and Ji Sung-rim, a Yonhap News reporter.