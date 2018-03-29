Two Koreas Begin High-level Talks

The two Koreas began high-level talks around 10 a.m. to discuss preparations for next month's inter-Korean summit.



The talks are being held at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of the Panmunjeom truce village.



Departing for the talks on Thursday, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, South Korea's chief delegate, told reporters that the delegation will aim to set a date for the summit.



The minister said that the delegation will engage in talks with the North to ensure that the summit will be held successfully.



Regarding the North's denuclearization, Cho said that the issue was the most important agenda during the high-level talks in January and subsequent inter-Korean exchanges, and it will continue to be discussed as a key issue.



South Korea's three-member delegation includes Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan.



North Korea is also sending a three-member delegation, headed by Ri Son-gwon, chairman of North Korea's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland.