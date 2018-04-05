Pres. Office Has 'No Comment' on Top N. Korean Official's Cheonan Remarks

The presidential office says that it has no comment regarding a top-ranking North Korean official introducing himself as the man accused of masterminding the 2010 attack on the South Korean warship Cheonan.



A senior presidential official on Tuesday refused to comment when asked about the top office's position on the matter.



The previous day, North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol visited a hotel where the South's press team is staying and apologized for restricting South Korean media access to a Pyongyang concert staged by musicians from Seoul.



In the meeting, Kim introduced himself to the reporters as the man accused of being responsible for the sinking of the warship Cheonan.



Regarding the recent rejection of a Libya-style denuclearization for North Korea by the top office, the official said there seems to be differences over its concept. The official said that the Libya model involves three steps, with each step involving rewards by the U.S. The official added that the Libya model doesn't necessarily entail rewards after the complete dismantlement of nuclear weapons.



The official also confirmed media reports that the two Koreas will pursue the declaration of denuclearization when President Moon Jae-in meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27th. The official said the inter-Korean summit will focus on denuclearization, the establishment of peace and an improvement in relations.