N. Korea's Top Diplomat to Attend Non-aligned Movement Ministerial Conference

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will reportedly attend a ministerial meeting of the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement in Azerbaijan this week.



A local diplomatic source said on Monday that Ri will attend the Senior Officials and Ministerial Meeting in Baku set for Thursday and Friday, which will be held ahead of the 18th Non-Aligned Movement summit next year.



The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that the Ministerial Conference will be held under the theme of “promoting international peace and security for sustainable development.”



The Senior Officials meeting will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the preparation process for the Ministerial Conference.



The North Korean foreign minister will reportedly attend the conference ahead of his planned visit to Russia in mid-April.



The Non-Aligned Movement consists of 120 member states and 17 observer states that do not consider themselves to be aligned with or against any major power bloc.