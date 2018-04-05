S. Korean Art Troupe to Hold Joint Concert with N. Korea Tuesday

A South Korean art troupe is set to hold a joint concert with North Korea on Tuesday afternoon in Pyongyang.



The second concert by the South Korean musicians is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Ryugyong Jong Ju-yong Gymnasium, which accommodates 12-thousand people. The concert was pushed forward by an hour at South Korea's request.



The emcee and the repertoire of the joint event have not yet been disclosed.



During the first performance on Sunday, eleven pop musicians and groups, including girl band Red Velvet, performed 26 songs for a two-hour concert at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater.



The art troupe and the taekwondo demonstration team will depart from Pyongyang's Sunan airport around midnight Tuesday on a chartered flight.