N. Korea Delays Working-level Talks for Inter-Korean Summit to Thursday

North Korea has proposed delaying working-level inter-Korean talks set for Wednesday by one day.



According to Seoul's Unification Ministry, North Korea proposed late Tuesday that the two Koreas instead hold talks to discuss details of the upcoming inter-Korean summit on Thursday at the truce village of Panmunjeom.



The North also notified that it will send a six-member delegation to Thursday’s talks which will discuss protocol, security and media coverage of the summit set for late April. It added that the list of delegates will be sent on Thursday.



The North also offered to hold working-level talks on Saturday on the northern side of Panmunjeom to discuss ways to set up an inter-Korean hotline at the offices of President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



A Unification Ministry official said that Seoul will accept the North's proposal, adding the government will make thorough preparations to ensure the summit will be held successfully.