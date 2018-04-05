S. Korean Art Troupe Returns after Joint Concert with N. KoreaVideo

Write : 2018-04-04 08:27:04 Update : 2018-04-04 18:19:09

A South Korean art troupe has returned home after a successful joint concert with North Korean musicians in Pyongyang.

The 160-member South Korean art troupe, including eleven pop musicians and groups, put on a concert with the North Korean Samjiyon Orchestra on Tuesday afternoon at the fully packed 12-thousand-seat Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium.

South Korean K-pop star Seo Hyun and a North Korean TV personality jointly emceed the 150-minute concert titled "We Are One." 

The format of the joint concert was similar to the South Korean art troupe's first performance on Sunday. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who made a surprise appearance at the first performance along with his wife and top aides, did not attend.

But the North's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol and chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country Ri Son-gwon watched the show along with South Korea's Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan and other South Korean officials. 

The South Korean art troupe returned home early on Wednesday on a chartered flight. 


