A South Korean art troupe has returned home after a successful joint concert with North Korean musicians in Pyongyang.



The 160-member South Korean art troupe, including eleven pop musicians and groups, put on a concert with the North Korean Samjiyon Orchestra on Tuesday afternoon at the fully packed 12-thousand-seat Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium.



South Korean K-pop star Seo Hyun and a North Korean TV personality jointly emceed the 150-minute concert titled "We Are One."



The format of the joint concert was similar to the South Korean art troupe's first performance on Sunday.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who made a surprise appearance at the first performance along with his wife and top aides, did not attend.



But the North's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol and chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country Ri Son-gwon watched the show along with South Korea's Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan and other South Korean officials.



The South Korean art troupe returned home early on Wednesday on a chartered flight.





