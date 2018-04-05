FM Kang Reaffirms Stance of Helping to Improve NK Human Rights

Write : 2018-04-04 13:53:06 Update : 2018-04-04 13:54:51

FM Kang Reaffirms Stance of Helping to Improve NK Human Rights

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says the country stands firm on its position to try and improve North Korea's human rights situation, but added that more preparation is needed before bringing up the matter during talks with Pyongyang. 

Kang made the remark during a press briefing Wednesday after she was asked how South Korea would deal with the human rights issue at a time when Pyongyang has criticized Seoul for welcoming the UN Human Rights Council's adoption of a new resolution condemning Pyongyang's human rights situation. 

The minister said South Korea has three aims in terms of the North's human rights issue, to improve human rights in the North, enhance inter-Korean ties and work toward establishing peace on the peninsula, citing that such aims are the gist of South Korea's law on North Korea's human rights.

