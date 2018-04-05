S. Korea Accepts N. Korea's Proposal to Delay Working-level Talks to Thurs.

A Unification Ministry official in Seoul said the ministry accepted North Korea’s proposal to delay working-level inter-Korean talks by one day to Thursday.



Earlier on Tuesday, the North proposed that the two Koreas hold talks to discuss details of the upcoming inter-Korean summit on Thursday, instead of Wednesday, at the truce village of Panmunjeom.



The North also notified that it will send a six-member delegation to Thursday’s talks which will discuss protocol, security and media coverage of the summit set for late April. It added that the list of delegates will be notified on Thursday.



Seoul also accepted the North’s proposal to hold working-level talks on Saturday on the northern side of Panmunjeom to discuss ways to set up an inter-Korean hotline at the offices of President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.