Presidential Office: Inter-Korean Summit Unlikely to Touch on Economic Cooperation

The presidential office says it won't be easy to raise the issue of economic cooperation during the inter-Korean summit this month.



A senior presidential official revealed the stance to reporters on Wednesday after being asked whether the talks would include the issue of constructing a cross-border railway.



The official told reporters that the main agenda of the summit will be the denuclearization and establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula. He then said that issues related to economic cooperation cannot be addressed through inter-Korean agreements at a stage when the levels of UN sanctions are at their highest.



The official said he believes economic cooperation issues could be discussed with the support of the UN and the international community after there is progress in denuclearization.



The official said that economic cooperation has not been included in the agenda that the summit preparation committee has compiled.



The presidential official added that the current situation has the right conditions to expand the inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. summits to trilateral or even multilateral talks with neighboring countries to focus on denuclearization.





