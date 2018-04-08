Two Koreas Begin Working-level Talks on Inter-Korean Summit

Working-level talks between the two Koreas began Thursday to discuss preparations for the inter-Korean summit set for later this month.



The talks, which will discuss protocol, security and media coverage of the upcoming summit, are being held at the Peace House on the South Korean side of the Panmunjeom truce village.



South Korea has notified North Korea of the names of its seven-member delegation, which will be led by Cho Han-ki, a presidential secretary on protocol.



The South's delegation will also include Shin Yong-wook, a senior presidential security officer, and Kwun Hyuk-ki, director of the press center at the presidential office.



The North said that it would send a six-member delegation to the talks.



Thursday's talks are expected to discuss the route for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's trip to the Peace House, and detailed schedules and security measures for the summit set for April 27th.