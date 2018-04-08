Working-level talks between the two Koreas on preparing for the inter-Korean summit set for later this month concluded at around two p.m. on Thursday.



In a message to reporters, a presidential official said the talks held at the Peace House on the South Korean side of the Panmunjeom truce village had ended. The official added that the top office will soon announce when a press briefing will be held on the details of the talks.



During the working-level discussions which began at ten a.m. Thursday, Seoul and Pyongyang officials are believed to have discussed the route for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's trip to the Peace House and detailed schedules, protocol and security measures for the summit set for April 27th.



They are also expected to have discussed media coverage, such as the number of reporters from either side and the scope of live broadcasting of the event.