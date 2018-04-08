Two Koreas Wrap up 1st Round of Preparation Talks for Summit

South and North Korea have wrapped up their first round of working-level talks on the inter-Korean summit set for later this month.



Kwon Hyuk-ki, the head of Cheong Wa Dae’s press center, who attended the meeting, said on Thursday that the two sides had “sufficient discussions” during their four hour-long talks at the Peace House on the South Korean side of the Panmunjeom truce village.



Kwon said they discussed everything they had planned to, but he declined to comment on further details, citing Seoul's agreement with Pyongyang that details won't be disclosed until final decisions have been made.



The top office said the two Koreas will hold a second round of working-level talks on a date that has yet to be decided.



The South Korean delegation was led by deputy director of the National Intelligence Service Kim Sang-gyun while Kim Chang-son, an official from the North's state affairs commission headed the North Korean delegation.



During the working-level discussions which began at ten a.m. Thursday, Seoul and Pyongyang officials are believed to have discussed the route for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's trip to the Peace House and detailed schedules, protocol and security measures for the summit set for April 27th.



They are also speculated to have discussed media coverage such as the number of reporters from either side and the scope of broadcasting some of the summit live.