Top Office: Planned Summits Could Expand into Six-Party Talks

The presidential office says that the inter-Korean summit and U.S.-North Korea summit could expand into six-party nuclear talks if necessary, after a potential trilateral summit among the two Koreas and the U.S.



A senior presidential official mentioned the possibility to reporters on Friday, saying that the planned summits could expand into six-party talks if there is need for more guarantees from related countries.



The official, however, added that Seoul is not currently considering the six-party talks and President Moon Jae-in just mentioned the possibility of a trilateral summit among the two Koreas and the U.S.



The official said that the government will decide whether the six-party talks will help resolve issues only after the planned summits and the trilateral summit.