Top Office: Planned Summits Could Expand into Six-Party Talks

Write : 2018-04-06 08:53:27 Update : 2018-04-06 09:30:06

Top Office: Planned Summits Could Expand into Six-Party Talks

The presidential office says that the inter-Korean summit and U.S.-North Korea summit could expand into six-party nuclear talks if necessary, after a potential trilateral summit among the two Koreas and the U.S.

A senior presidential official mentioned the possibility to reporters on Friday, saying that the planned summits could expand into six-party talks if there is need for more guarantees from related countries. 

The official, however, added that Seoul is not currently considering the six-party talks and President Moon Jae-in just mentioned the possibility of a trilateral summit among the two Koreas and the U.S.

The official said that the government will decide whether the six-party talks will help resolve issues only after the planned summits and the trilateral summit.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>