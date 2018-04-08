Gov’t to Resolve Detainee Issue Amid Thawing Cross-border Ties

The Unification Ministry says that it will actively work to resolve the issue of six detained South Koreans in North Korea during the process of improving inter-Korean relations.



Asked about the government’s stance on the detainee issue in a regular news briefing Friday, Ministry Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said the government has been making efforts both domestically and diplomatically in order to bring the detainees back home. He said that Seoul has been seeking cooperation from international organizations and related countries in addressing the issue.



On whether the detainee issue could be discussed at the upcoming inter-Korean summit slated for April 27th, the spokesman said the government had earlier unveiled that the summit would mainly focus on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the establishment of peace on the peninsula and the improvement of inter-Korean ties.



According to the ministry, six South Koreans are currently detained in North Korea, the majority of which were captured while conducting missionary activities near the border area between North Korea and China.