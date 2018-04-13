'Kim Jong-un Discusses Summits at Workers' Party Meeting'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly mentioned his planned summit talks with South Korea and the U.S. at a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.



The party's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun said on Tuesday that Kim made a report on the recent developments on the Korean Peninsula during a meeting of the Political Bureau of the party's Central Committee on Monday.



The report said that Kim chaired the meeting and remarked on planned summit talks with the leaders of South Korea and the U.S., providing in-depth analysis on the future of inter-Korean relations and the prospects of his summit with the U.S.



The paper added that Kim also presented the North's policies and responses on foreign affairs as well as related strategic issues.



The report appears to indicate that North Korea is also working on a specific agenda and strategies to prepare for the upcoming summit with South Korea on April 27th and a summit with the U.S. set for late May.



On Wednesday, North Korea will hold a meeting of its parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly. The meeting is held every April to approve the national budget and personnel issues. But major decisions on foreign policy have also been made at the gathering, drawing attention to whether the North will send any messages to Seoul or Washington.