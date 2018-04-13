N. Korea to Hold Supreme People's Assembly Wednesday

North Korea will hold a major parliamentary meeting on Wednesday in Pyongyang ahead of upcoming summits with South Korea and the U.S.



The session of the Supreme People's Assembly, which convenes once or twice a year, comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un discussed the upcoming summits at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the party's Central Committee on Monday.



The assembly is expected to discuss a state budget plan for next year and replace members of its Standing Committee.



The Korean Central News Agency had reported on March 22nd that the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly decided to hold the sixth session of the country's 13th assembly on April eleventh in Pyongyang.



The North's parliament is the highest organ of state power under the country's constitution, but it usually rubber-stamps decisions on governing structures and budgets created by the powerful Workers' Party of Korea.



Attention is being drawn to the assembly's possible discussions on the planned summits with South Korea and the U.S.