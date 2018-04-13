Moon to Meet Advisory Group on Inter-Korean Summits

President Moon Jae-in will meet with an advisory group on the inter-Korean summit on Thursday.



During a luncheon at the presidential office, Moon will seek advice for his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and discuss ways to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and settle peace in the region.



The group is comprised of senior figures who were involved in the inter-Korean summits in 2000 and 2007 under the former governments of Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun.



Meanwhile, the presidential office will set up a situation room under the inter-Korean summit preparatory committee to check and monitor the preparations by related ministries on a daily basis.



The president on Wednesday called for thorough preparations for the summit set for April 27th during a meeting of the preparatory committee.