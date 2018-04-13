Moon to Meet Advisory Group on Inter-Korean Summits

Write : 2018-04-12 08:19:41 Update : 2018-04-12 09:32:28

Moon to Meet Advisory Group on Inter-Korean Summits

President Moon Jae-in will meet with an advisory group on the inter-Korean summit on Thursday.

During a luncheon at the presidential office, Moon will seek advice for his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and discuss ways to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and settle peace in the region. 

The group is comprised of senior figures who were involved in the inter-Korean summits in 2000 and 2007 under the former governments of Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun.

Meanwhile, the presidential office will set up a situation room under the inter-Korean summit preparatory committee to check and monitor the preparations by related ministries on a daily basis. 

The president on Wednesday called for thorough preparations for the summit set for April 27th during a meeting of the preparatory committee.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>