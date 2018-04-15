Two Koreas to Wrap up Preparatory Working-level Talks Early Next Week

South and North Korea will hold working-level talks early next week to discuss protocol, security, communication and press coverage of the upcoming inter-Korean summit.



The presidential office plans to wrap up inter-Korean working-level talks early next week on all the major preparatory issues as the two sides are expected to hold senior-level talks around Wednesday for a last-minute check on preparations for the summit.



Meanwhile, a senior presidential official said on Friday that South Korea has its own ideas and solutions to the North Korean nuclear issue, but refused to elaborate details.



The official also denied media reports that North Korea is demanding five things from the U.S. as rewards for its denuclearization.