Two Koreas to Wrap up Preparatory Working-level Talks Early Next Week

Write : 2018-04-13 09:05:13 Update : 2018-04-13 14:27:57

Two Koreas to Wrap up Preparatory Working-level Talks Early Next Week

South and North Korea will hold working-level talks early next week to discuss protocol, security, communication and press coverage of the upcoming inter-Korean summit. 

The presidential office plans to wrap up inter-Korean working-level talks early next week on all the major preparatory issues as the two sides are expected to hold senior-level talks around Wednesday for a last-minute check on preparations for the summit.

Meanwhile, a senior presidential official said on Friday that South Korea has its own ideas and solutions to the North Korean nuclear issue, but refused to elaborate details.

The official also denied media reports that North Korea is demanding five things from the U.S. as rewards for its denuclearization.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>