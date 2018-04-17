N. Korea Celebrates 106th Anniversary of Kim Il-sung's Birthday

North Korea has celebrated the 106th anniversary of the birth of its former leader Kim Il-sung in a low-key event ahead of its summits with South Korea and the United States.



The communist country on Sunday held diverse cultural and sports events to mark the anniversary known as "Day of Sun," a major national holiday.



The Korean Central Television service is also broadcasting documentary films about the former leader since early Sunday.



North Korea on Saturday held a national meeting of top military and party officials at a stadium in Pyongyang to celebrate the birth anniversary.



In the meeting, the North's nominal head of state, Kim Yong-nam, stressed the need to maintain the country's military capabilities for self-defense, but did not make any comments about nuclear weapons.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the meeting.