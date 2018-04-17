Two Koreas Hold Working-level Talks on Communication for Summit

2018-04-16

Two Koreas Hold Working-level Talks on Communication for Summit

South and North Korea held working-level talks on Saturday to discuss communication for the upcoming inter-Korean summit.

The presidential office said on Sunday that the two sides held the talks at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of the Panmunjeom truce village.

Working-level talks on protocol, security and press coverage will be held on Wednesday at the same place.

The presidential office plans to wrap up inter-Korean working-level talks with the Wednesday meeting before holding senior-level talks for a last-minute check on preparations for the summit. 

Meanwhile, a senior presidential official said that it seems the two sides need to further discuss telephone talks between their leaders, adding the first phone talks are unlikely to come this week.

