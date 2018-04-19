Top Office Opens Online Platform on Inter-Korean Summit

A presidential committee preparing for the inter-Korean summit later this month has opened an online platform to share information on the preparations with the general public.



The Web site(www.koreasummit.kr) which opened at noon on Tuesday is designed to deliver various breaking news related to the summit set for April 27th.



At the time of the inter-Korean summit in 2007, a special page was created on a government Web site. But it's the first time for a separate platform to be established for open communication with the public.



The platform is available in nine foreign languages --- English, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, French, Russian, German, Japanese and Vietnamese.



The Web site offers five sections, including news on the upcoming summit, President Moon Jae-in's inter-Korean policies, earlier summits held in 2000 and 2007 as well as archives on cross-border exchanges and cooperation.



The site can be accessed by both PC and mobile devices.