Seoul Exploring Ways to Conduct Inter-Korean Exchanges Under Sanctions

Seoul's Unification Ministry is exploring ways to make inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation possible under the strict international sanctions imposed on North Korea.



The ministry posted a notice on its Web site last week inviting people or parties to conduct research on ways to cooperate with North Korea via international organizations or multilateral collaborations.



The main area of study proposed by the ministry is research into activities carried out in North Korea by global agencies such as UNICEF and the UN World Food Programme and ways to cooperate with these groups.



Commissioning the study, the ministry wants an assessment of the outcome of these organizations' projects within the North and ways to expand on them.



The proposed study will also examine the format of multilateral exchanges involving overseas think tanks.



Once a team is selected through open recruitment, the research will be conducted for six months with a final report to be submitted to the Unification Ministry by November.