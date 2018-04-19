Koreas to Hold Working-level Talks on Summit Wednesday

South and North Korea will hold a second round of working-level talks on Wednesday to discuss protocol, security and press coverage for the upcoming inter-Korean summit.



The talks are set to take place at the Tongilgak building at 10 a.m. on the northern side of the Panmunjeom truce village.



Wednesday's meeting will discuss possible routes for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's trip to the Peace House on the South Korean side of Panmunjeom, the venue for the historic summit with President Moon Jae-in set for next Friday.



The two sides are also expected to discuss detailed schedules of the summit talks, including whether a joint news conference will be held. Whether to have luncheon or dinner and whether to include the two leaders' wives will likely be discussed as well.



The two sides will also discuss security measures for the leaders, as well as the scope of media coverage.



Presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok said on Tuesday in a news briefing that many issues will be discussed in the Wednesday meeting, and the schedule of high-level inter-Korean talks will be decided depending on the outcome of the talks.