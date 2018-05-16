N. Korea to Dismantle Nuclear Test Site Later This Month

North Korea announced on Saturday that it will publicly dismantle its northern nuclear test site later this month, adding it is taking "technical measures" to that end.



In a statement carried by the state media Korean Central News Agency, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that a ceremony for dismantling the Punggye-ri nuclear test ground is scheduled between May 23 and 25 depending on weather conditions.



The ministry said that all of the tunnels at the nuclear test ground will be destroyed by explosion and entrances will be blocked. It added that observation and research facilities and ground-based guard units will also be removed and the surrounding area of the test ground will be completely closed.



The North also said that it will invite journalists from the United States, South Korea, China, Russia and Britain to witness the dismantling process.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to dismantle the nuclear test site in May during his summit with President Moon Jae-in last month.