RFA: Oil Prices Plunge in Northern N. Korea

Radio Free Asia (RFA) says that gasoline and diesel prices in northern North Korea sharply decreased this month.



Quoting Japan's news outlet Asia Press on Sunday, the RFA reported that as of May 8, one kilogram of gasoline was selling at about ten-thousand won in the North Korean currency, down 29-hundred won from a week earlier.



The diesel price also dropped by about 15-hundred won to five-thousand-340 won per kilogram over the period in the northern region of the communist country.



Compared to January when oil prices surged to a record level, prices plunged between 63 percent to 66 percent.



The Japanese media attributed the sharp drops to North Korea's possible resumption of oil imports from China after leader Kim Jong-un's China trip in late March, or anticipations for a possible resumption of oil imports.