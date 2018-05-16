Top Office Welcomes Possible US Private Sector Investment in N. Korea

The presidential office has given a positive response to possible U.S. private sector investment in North Korea.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday on Fox News that the U.S. will allow the private sector to invest in North Korea if the North agrees to fully dismantle its nuclear weapons program.



A senior presidential official in Seoul told reporters on Monday that the faster the investment process proceeds the better.



The official said that whatever the potential aid package may be called, it would be about the North's denuclearization in return for U.S. security assurances.



The official added that security assurances could simply be about the North's security, but also means the regime could engage in normal exchanges with the U.S. and other countries.



The official also said that to achieve full denuclearization, North Korea will have to destroy its nuclear weapons or move them to a third country.