Gov't: High-level Inter-Korean Talks Likely to Open This Week

The Unification Ministry says a high-level inter-Korean meeting is likely to open this week.



Ministry Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told reporters on Monday that the two Koreas are currently coordinating views on the meeting.



On the agenda of the meeting, Baik said discussions will focus on follow-up measures to the Panmunjeom Declaration adopted during last month’s inter-Korean summit.



Once the high-level talks are held, Seoul is hoping to finalize details for inter-Korean military talks, Red Cross talks on arranging family reunions and discussions on the two Koreas’ joint participation in the Asian Games.



Asked if South Korea will request the repatriation of six South Korean nationals detained in the North during the high-level talks, Baik only said the government will exert efforts for the issue to be addressed during Red Cross talks.



He cited that the Panmunjeom Declaration stipulates that South and North Korea agreed to swiftly resolve the humanitarian issues that resulted from the division of the Korean Peninsula.