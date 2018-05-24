N. Korea Increases Pressure on S. Korea Ahead of Summit

North Korea is increasing its criticism of and pressure on South Korea ahead of the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit and its own summit with Washington.



North Korea's Red Cross on Saturday demanded the repatriation of 12 North Korean workers who defected to South Korea from a Pyongyang-run restaurant in China in April 2016.



On Sunday, North Korea's propaganda Web site "Uriminzokkiri" denounced the recent spread of anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets by some defector groups, warning that South Korea will bear the whole responsibility if the inter-Korean relationship struggles further.



The warning came after the site's harsh criticism of recent remarks by former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho, who defected to the South in 2016.



North Korea is raising its criticism of Seoul since it abruptly canceled inter-Korean talks last Wednesday, citing the Max Thunder air drills between Seoul and Washington and Thae's criticism of the North Korean regime.



Experts say the increasing pressure from North Korea is an indicator of its intention to have an equal say in future inter-Korean relations.

[Photo : YONHAP News]