Group Planning Joint Summit Events Unable to Visit N. Korea

A planned visit to North Korea by a South Korean civic committee to discuss joint events marking the first inter-Korean summit in 2000 will not take place.



The committee was preparing to visit the North from Wednesday to Saturday.



In a press release Monday, the group said it has become difficult to carry out the joint events as scheduled due to a suspension in inter-Korean government dialogue in recent days.



Typically to visit North Korea, one should receive an invitation from the North and request approval by Seoul's Unification Ministry at least seven days prior to the visit. However, the North has not yet sent an invitation to the committee.



This appears to be related to the recent strain in inter-Korean relations after Pyongyang indefinitely delayed high-level talks scheduled with Seoul last week.



An official of the civic committee said it will postpone the cross-border visit for now and try to push for the joint events again.



The first summit between the two Koreas was held on June 15th, 2000.