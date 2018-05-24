Air Koryo Carrying Foreign Journalists Leaves Beijing for N. Korea

Write : 2018-05-22 12:13:25 Update : 2018-05-23 10:28:57

South Korean journalists were not permitted to board a plane from Beijing to North Korea Tuesday, destined for a viewing of the North's planned demolition of its Punggye-ri nuclear test site. 

The Air Koryo flight departed with reporters from the U.S., the U.K., China and Russia Tuesday morning. 

The 9 a.m. scheduled takeoff was delayed by around 50 minutes. It was expected to land in Wonsan, where lodgings and the press center for the foreign journalists are located. 

South Korean journalists could not get on board as the North Korean Embassy in Beijing refused to issue visas for them as of Tuesday morning despite the fact they had been invited. 

North Korea again refused to receive the list of South Korean journalists through the liaison office at the truce village of Panmunjeom on Tuesday morning, saying it received no direction from Pyongyang. The South Korean Unification Ministry expressed regret over the North's refusal. 

The eight-member South Korean press corps decided to return to South Korea, but the South Korean government says it will closely watch the situation and wait for the chance to open for their visit to the North. 

