Seoul Expresses Regret over N. Korea's Refusal to Allow Journalists' Visit

South Korea's Unification Ministry is expressing regret over North Korea's refusal to allow South Korean journalists to cover the dismantling of the North's nuclear test site.



A statement issued in the name of Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon points out the North had promised to invite South Korean journalists to view the event scheduled to begin May 23rd at Punggye-ri.



It urges the North to implement all inter-Korean agreements, end confrontation and animosity of the past and move toward a new era of reconciliation, peace and prosperity, which is the spirit of the Panmunjeom Declaration.



The statement also noted the fact that the dismantlement of the nuclear test site, the early stage of denuclearization, is implemented as promised, expressing hope that it will lead to a successful U.S.-North Korea summit.



In the statement, the ministry added it expects the North to take substantial measures for a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of permanent peace. It said the Seoul government will also make efforts to that end by working closely with North Korea and the United States.

[Photo : YONHAP News]