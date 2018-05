The leaders of South and North Korea have agreed to hold high-level inter-Korean talks on June first during their surprise summit on Saturday at the truce village of Panmunjeom.



The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNS) reported on Sunday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to hold high-level talks on Friday and accelerate talks of various areas including the ones of military authorities and the Red Cross.

[Photo : YONHAP News]