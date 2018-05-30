Moon: Two Koreas Agree to Hold High-level Talks, Other Meetings

President Moon Jae-in says that the two Koreas have agreed to hold high-level talks and other meetings on diverse areas during his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Moon made the remarks on Sunday during a televised news conference to explain the outcome of his surprise summit with Kim at the truce village of Panmunjeom on Saturday.



Moon said that at the summit, both leaders agreed to hold high-level inter-Korean talks on Friday, as well as military talks to ease cross-border military tensions and Red Cross meetings to discuss the reunion of families separated by the Korean War.



The president said that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to swiftly implement the Panmunjeom Declaration announced after their first summit on April 27.



The two leaders met at Tongilgak on the northern side of Panmunjeom from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]